Crowds of people enjoy the First Thursday festival

CANTON, Md. — First Thursdays brought crowds of people, food, fun, and music to the Canton Waterfront.

The event is hosted by WTMD radio, and WMAR is the official weather partner.

Milt Ordakowski told WMAR 2 News that he and his wife have been coming to First Thursdays for years.

"The entire atmosphere here—you have people here from all walks of life—it's like—the only way I can describe it is it's almost like family. Everybody is together, and it's just a wonderful experience," Ordakowski said.

And you can't forget the music.

The festival opened up with Eyas, followed by funk trio LANIDSHARRYLARRY, and Dan Deacon as the headliner.

It's many people's favorite part of the event, including Milt's.

"Well, I would say the music, but I like all of it. I like visiting different booths, especially food like some of the ones out there."

Some people are fans of the separate artists, while others, like Madeleine Johnson, were excited to hear something new.

"I'm equally excited for everyone. It should be fun," Johnson said.

But she told WMAR 2 News that her favorite part is the people.

"It's nice to see people that you know. I feel like I stay within our group of friends; I feel like most people come with people. But it is nice to see a neighbor and say hi, someone you wouldn't honestly interact with outside your apartment setting or community setting."

The next First Thursday festival will be on August 7th.

