Crofton woman accused of robbing two mall jewelry stores in as many weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Crofton woman allegedly robbed two mall jewelry stores in as many weeks.

The latest happened June 12 at the Artisans Fine Jewelry in Arundel Mills Mall.

Anne Arundel County Police say Julia Libby, 32, walked into the store asking to see two watches.

As an employee was about to show the watches, Libby tried grabbing them and running off.

The employee, however, held on to the jewelry prompting Libby to show a handgun underneath her shirt.

Despite being threatened, the employee refused to give up the watches which led Libby to run off empty handed.

Libby was arrested later that day in another jurisdiction with a handgun in her possession.

Police say Libby was already wanted for carrying out a similar robbery on May 31 at the Kay Jewelers in Westfield Annapolis Mall.

On that particular occasion, she did get away with stolen jewelry.

Since March online court records show Libby being tied to at least five additional theft related incidents throughout Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties.

Aside from the two jewelry store robberies, Libby has five other trials scheduled throughout July.