Jewelry store at Annapolis Mall robbed at gunpoint

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 01, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman robbed a jewelry store at Westfield Annapolis Mall at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The suspect targeted Kay Jewelers, at about 7:30 p.m., said Anne Arundel County police.

She came into the store and addressed employees about some jewelry. At one point, she lifted the front of her shirt to reveal a handgun, and demanded jewelry.

She ran away after getting jewelry, and was seen headed toward the parking garage.

The suspect is described as a white woman with blonde hair, about 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

