Crofton 7th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee for 2nd year in a row

CROFTON, Md. — Quint Karlsson first went to the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year, where he tied for 22nd place in the semi-finals.

"Last year, I did not think I was gonna do as well and I didn't. I don't feel like I'm prepared enough, but I feel like this year, I'm even more prepared and I'm gonna try to make it as far as I did last year," says Karlsson.

Since he is determined to go further, he has been studying harder this year to prepare. His parents say he is even studying root words to ensure he can go further in the Bee.

"No matter what happens at the Bee, we're just proud of him for making it and we're also really proud of him for how much preparation he's done because it's, you know, it's not easy. He's got school work and sports and things like that," says Shelley Karlsson, Quint's mother.

And Quint says he is not only excited about going back to the competition for the second time, but he is also excited to see some friends he met last year.

"I met a kid named Eli from Wyoming, the last speller on the list, and he missed his Round 3 word which is like 'bhagat' or something, B-H-A-G-A-T And this year, we've been studying together. We studied for our County Bees, so, and then when I won, I kept studying with him and then he won his, and now we're both going back, so I'm pretty excited," said Quint.

He also says the support from his friends and even his community has helped fuel him even more to do his best.

"I went to the County Bee, like everyone in this whole staff there like remember me from last year, and when I won, like, they weren't even surprised, I'm pretty sure. But everyone's been like encouraging me," Quint said.

Quint's father, Eric, says he is excited to see his son on this national platform, knowing all of the hard work he has been doing to prepare.

"One thing that I was struck by last year is the amount of preparation that top kids do. Like they're amazing, so it's just cool to see Quint getting to be on the same stage with them, knowing that a couple of them are gonna end up, you know, on TV on Thursday night," Says Eric Karlsson.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee competition starts May 27, a 3-day event with the finals on Thursday, May 29.