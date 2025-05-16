Crews assessing damage across the area after severe storms Friday

Emergency crews are out in communities across Maryland tonight after severe storms came through our area.

Here's a look at what happened at Merritt Clubs in Canton. Part of the roof came off. WMAR-2 News has a crew in that area and will have more on the damage.

Courtesy: Gary Smolyak

WMAR

This is video from Andrew Doyle with Baltimore City Fire shows the storm as it hit the Fireboat Station

Baltimore City Storm damage

This is the damage left behind at Belts Wharf Landing Yacht Club in Fells Point.

Courtesy: WMAR Viewer

f you have damage pictures from your area, and can safely send them our way, you can send those to pix@wmar.com.