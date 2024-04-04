Crew Baltimore, Construction Angels, Checkerspot Brewing fundraise for fallen workers

BALTIMORE — Miguel Luna, Maynor Sandoval, Dorlian Cabrera, Alejandro Fuentes, Jose Lopez, and Carlos Hernandez.

Six men were lost in the Key Bridge collapse.

Now, the families are lost without them.

“I don’t think any of us could possibly understand the amount of support that is necessary for just, you know, the trauma, the damage, the damage to businesses around there, the damage to everybody. I don’t think people really fully understand how much how much they need help," says Judy Neff.

Crew Baltimore and Construction Angels teamed up with Checkerspot Brewing Company to host a fundraiser for the fallen workers.

This comes a week after the Key Bridge collapse.

A tragedy Shanna Carroll says other construction companies in Baltimore feel as well.

“So this tragedy, I think, impacted our business significantly on like a gut level, which is one of the reasons why I personally got involved in the fundraiser for it," says Shanna Carroll.

The fundraiser was a raffle. There were prizes like free tickets to future Orioles' games, branded apparel, gift cards, cakes, and more.

Checkerspot Brewing Company also agreed to donate proceeds from the night to the fundraiser.

Wednesday morning, the non-profit Construction Angels gave over $60,000 to the families.

Each of the men leaving behind wives, children, siblings, and parents.

For some of the families, the men were the sole breadwinners.

“Brawner Builders was able to connect Construction Angels directly to the families, and they already have the money in hand, hopefully to help, at least is the current you know what they’re going through," says Carroll.

And this fundraiser is another way for the non-profit to donate more on top of what it has already given.

“I love that people are popping up and doing these amazing things. I think this is the resilience of Baltimore, and this is what Baltimore does best—we come together and we help out when we need," says Judy Neff.

Although the families are getting massive support now, Carroll says it's important to continue to help the families long after because their lives have changed forever.

“It kind of feels really good, but also it feels like it’s not enough. I really I just can’t imagine what they’re going through, and I hope that it will be more," says Carroll.