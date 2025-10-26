Court lifts order allowing more than 1,200 Child Victims Act lawsuits to proceed

BALTIMORE — It's been more than three months since the Circuit Court for Baltimore City temporarily paused all civil lawsuits filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA).

On Friday the order was lifted, allowing for more than 1,200 active complaints to proceed in court.

Two years ago Maryland's General Assembly passed the CVA, eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims.

Staring down a large budget deficit state lawmakers grew concerned as to how they would fund CVA claims.

So in April they revised the CVA by capping payouts to victims suing over older allegations.

Under the revisions, victims of past incidents taking place at private entities can be awarded a maximum settlement of $700,000, or $400,000 if the offense occurred at a state-owned facility.

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled the law constitutional earlier this year..

Due to the influx in cases, Baltimore City Administrative Circuit Court Judge, Audrey J.S. Carrión, paused all CVA lawsuits to more efficiently manage the high case volume.

In her latest order, Carrión assigned specific judges to hear pre-trial motions depending on the type of lawsuit, and who its filed against.

"With the stay now lifted, these cases — many involving schools, religious organizations, and government agencies — can finally move forward toward discovery, hearings, and potential trial," said Brockstedt Mandalas Federico, a law firm representing some of the victims. "It’s a pivotal step in the ongoing effort to deliver long-awaited accountability and justice for survivors."