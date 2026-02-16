Couple faces heartbreak after losing twins during cruise ship emergency

ABINGDON, Md — Paris and John Ajaero's joy over their first pregnancy turned to devastating loss when a medical emergency during a gospel cruise led to the premature birth and death of their twins in Mexico.

Now the Maryland couple faces the challenge of bringing their babies home for burial.

The Ajaeros discovered they were pregnant on October 6, and about a week later learned they were expecting twins.

The couple was overjoyed to share the news with family on Christmas Day.

Two weeks ago, Paris and her mother went on a weekend gospel cruise. On the very first night, everything changed.

"I couldn't get comfortable and went into preterm labor on the cruise," Paris Singleton-Ajaero said.

After several hours in the ship's medical center, Paris delivered her son, JJ, short for John Junior.

"My son was delivered on the cruise, and I just didn't really comprehend what was happening at that moment," she said.

The cruise ship transported Paris and her mother to the nearest hospital in Cancun, Mexico, where she lost the second twin, a baby girl named Journey Rose.

"Ultimately, she didn't have any fluid left, so I was told that I couldn't leave until she was delivered," Paris said.

Just a day before the miscarriage, she said everything appeared normal.

"Everything was going according to plan, like there was no signs or signals or anything being problematic with the twins. I actually just went to an appointment the day before," she said.

While in the hospital, Paris called her husband John to tell him what was happening and let him see his children through a video call.

John described the moment as both beautiful and extremely painful.

"It was like somebody reaching into your chest and just squeezing your heart," John Ajaero said.

Paris spent one day in the hospital before being discharged and returning to the United States, unable to bring the twins with her.

Back home in Abingdon, her doctors determined she miscarried due to cervical insufficiency.

The twins remain in Mexico for the time being.

"I still haven't gotten to hold them. That is another painful part of it," John said.

The family hopes to bring the twins back to the United States as soon as possible, which Paris says has been the most challenging part, especially with them being in another country.

"We really just want to get them back so we can do the proper burial for them," she said.

The premature birth has strained the family physically, emotionally, and financially, as it will cost thousands of dollars to transport the twins back to the United States.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to raise enough money to bring the twins home as soon as possible.

