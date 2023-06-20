County Executive Johnny O. joins department heads to take tour of Dundalk

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski teamed up with county leaders Tuesday to focus on Dundalk, taking a walking tour to hear what community members had to say.

It was more than just taking a stroll through the Dundalk village for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

He traveled along with major county department heads who used the tour as a chance to view opportunities in the Dundalk community, also speaking with residents about concerns.

"Anything from a permit question to Rec and Parks interest, public safety, our police chief is here, our permitting directors are here, Rec and Parks, public works you name it. All of the relevant leaders are here,” said Olszewski.

It's the first of many where Olszewski says leadership teams will walk through different parts of the county to ensure the work they do makes a difference in these communities.

The County Executive said, "It's everything from sidewalks and lamps and lights here in the district, but making sure we have the appropriate cover from our police department so that we're addressing issues of safety and security.”

Residents in Dundalk saw this as an opportunity to voice the need for supervision regarding late night issues they face with youth.

"They are nine, 10, 11:00 at night screaming up and down and busting glass all over the place,” said one Dundalk local.

Along with a request for more police presence, "I was just coming from the store seeing the cops on the bicycle, they need to have more of them. Being around in the area. It's kind of dangerous,” said Yvonne Crawford who lives in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said he hears resident's concerns stating officers are focused on this area, "There's officers on bikes, there's officers in cars, earlier this morning there were officers walking foot patrol in the area just making sure they were looking out for quality of life issues here.”

While Eric Davis, President of the Dundalk Heritage Fair, is getting ready to set up next week and said he's traveled to this area for 33 years and feels safe.

"For the two weeks we're here setting up we've never had an issue. A couple kids carrying on, but they're kids being kids. Never had any issues with guns, knives any of us trying to be robbed. Nothing,” said Davis.

Randallstown, Woodlawn and Towson are some of the next neighborhoods the County Executive said they will visit.