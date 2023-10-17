Olszewski plans to veto changes made to county plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Council passed new legislation Monday evening that made changes to their Bring Your Own Bag Act, which is set to become law on November 1.

The new law would require stores to charge five cents for every bag used at checkout.

The changes voted for will exempt liquor stores.

The council also voted to clarify the definition of reusable carryout bags. Now, a reusable carryout bag no longer needs to have stitched handles. The plastic bag can also be thinner, at least 2.25 mils thick.

It also clarifies the definition of paper carryout bags that can be given to customers for free.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement that he plans to veto the new legislation, saying that it weakens the existing law.