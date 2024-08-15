Could a passenger ferry system be the answer to crossing the bay in Maryland?

OCEAN CITY, Maryland — We’ve all been stuck in the traffic going over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. We’ve all heard the talk of building a new bridge. But where? When? And at what cost?

Now there’s a new option in the conversation, thanks to the Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry Consortium.

The Consortium, made up of leaders from Calvert, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, and Anne Arundel Counties, along with the City of Annapolis, shared a feasibility study on Thursday at the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference in Ocean City.

The study looks at a passenger ferry service, in several host communities, not only aimed at getting passengers across the water, but stimulating the economy by increasing tourism in other towns along the water.

In all, 21 communities would benefit, with 14 being considered “baseline”, meaning they have the greatest possibility of success. The system would be rolled out in the baseline communities first. They are shown below.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry Consortium.



All ports would be in Maryland, there could be future opportunities for the ferry system to connect to Virginia, Washington, D.C, and Delaware.

You can read the full study here. It outlines everything from cost and vessel requirements to ferry station features which include: ramps, signage, a terminal building that provides shelter and shade for passengers, walking paths, and ample parking.

A lot has to be done before any of this can happen. Here are some of the next steps outlined:

