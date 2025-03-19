Coppin State women's hoops postseason bound for the first time since 2009

BALTIMORE — To say it’s been a successful year for the Coppin State women’s basketball team would be an understatement.

They’re postseason bound for the first time since 2009, heading to the WNIT and the teams 18 wins is the most since the 2011-2012 season.

“I can’t be more excited for this group," says Jermaine Woods, head coach for the Coppin State Eagles.

This is the first time many of these girls and coach Woods are part of postseason play.

“ [We're] just making a stamp for HBCU’s. We got an at large bid for the WNIT which is unheard of for school like Coppin State," says Woods.

Not known as a basketball force, the Eagles have turned heads this season and earned the respect of their opponents.

“Usually when they think of Coppin they think of an easy win. Now when people play Coppin, they had to go through a full scout and scout is different than what they would usually do," says forward Laila Lawrence.

This group was no stranger to individual awards this season.

Angel Jones was named first-team all MEAC averaging nearly 15 points a game.

“Hard work pays off. All day, every day I’m always in the gym. So I kind of expected it but it’s a blessing I’m thankful," says Jones.

The Eagles were led by first-team all MEAC and double-double machine Lawrence, who won her second MEAC defensive player of the year award. The first player at Coppin State to do so.

“Coming to Coppin was the biggest blessing of my life because before I came here, I quit basketball I didn’t want to play basketball so, just knowing all the hard work and all the dedication that I put in basketball doesn’t go unnoticed this time around it just feels like I deserve it I knew I deserved it. I went out and worked hard for it. and no one can take that away from me," says Lawrence.

Tipoff this Saturday for Coppin state and Colgate is at 5:00 pm.