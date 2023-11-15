Coppermine in Timonium teams up with Baltimore Hunger Project to collect Thanksgiving meals

TIMONIUM, Md. — With high inflation and food prices, buying food for a Thanksgiving meal may not be in the budget for families who are struggling financially.

Coppermine Health and Fitness in Timonium is holding a donation drive to help hundreds of families have a nice meal for the holidays.

They are teaming up with the Baltimore Hunger Project (BHP) to collect bags filled with food items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. BHP will take the food, add a turkey and distribute the meals to the families.

The deadline to drop off food is noon on November 16 and you do not need to be a member of Coppermine to donate. Their location in Timonium is located at 110 W. Timonium Road.

Here are the items they are collecting in each bag:

