Coppermine in Timonium teams up with Baltimore Hunger Project to collect Thanksgiving meals

TIMONIUM, Md. — With high inflation and food prices, buying food for a Thanksgiving meal may not be in the budget for families who are struggling financially.
Coppermine Health and Fitness in Timonium is holding a donation drive to help hundreds of families have a nice meal for the holidays.
They are teaming up with the Baltimore Hunger Project (BHP) to collect bags filled with food items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. BHP will take the food, add a turkey and distribute the meals to the families.
The deadline to drop off food is noon on November 16 and you do not need to be a member of Coppermine to donate. Their location in Timonium is located at 110 W. Timonium Road.
Here are the items they are collecting in each bag:
- 2 boxes of stuffing (6 oz)
- 1 can of cranberry sauce (14 oz)
- 4 canned vegetables (2 cans of corn, 2 cans of green beans)
- 1 can of yams (40 oz or 2 15oz cans)
- 2 cans of fruit (any kind)
- 1 biscuit or roll mix (non-perishable)
- 1 can of fruit pie filling (21 oz)
- 2 cans pumpkin pie mix (15 oz)
- 1 can of evaporated milk (12 oz)
- 2 non-refrigerated pie crusts
- 1 package of coffee, tea or hot cocoa