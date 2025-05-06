Copper wire thieves target athletic fields across Maryland

WESTMINSTER, M.d. — Thieves are targeting athletic fields for copper wires with Carroll County the latest to experience the problem.

“We're not the only ones that they're apparently targeting," Bob Hicks, director of Carroll County Parks and Recreation, said.

Copper wire from light poles at two fields at Deer Park in Westminster were stolen in the last month. The first, at Memorial Field and most recently at Magin Field.

"They cut the wire between the light pole and the pull box and then pulled the wiring out of the box and it's made of copper, so it has a high resale value for recycling," Hicks said.

The crime, now keeping some kids sports programs in the dark.

"Sports in this county and around the area it's very important to youth and we think it's very vitally important for this community," Hicks said.

It’s happening across Maryland.

WMAR-2 News confirmed there have been copper wire thefts at fields in Baltimore,A nne Arundel, Harford, and Howard counties.

Since last June, Anne Arundel police report there have been five copper wire related thefts at parks and school fields. There have also been five thefts since 2022 in Baltimore County.

According to a 2024 report from the Rural Broadband Association global demand and soaring prices for the metal is a major driving force behind the crime.

Criminals are known to target critical infrastructure, like communications systems.

While it can be a lucrative deal for opportunists, the crime comes with a hefty price tag for municipalities.

The cost to repair Memorial field's wiring is around $18,000. Hicks is still waiting for an estimate for the other.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the reported thefts and if they are connected to others in the area.

Meanwhile, Hicks says they are working to bury the pull boxes to make it harder for thieves to make a successful getaway.

“Unless they're looking to know exactly where to dig, they would be on ground and then they won't be able to find it," he said.

In Baltimore County, copper is being replaced with other metals, though other measures remain undisclosed due to security issues.

The Harford County Parks and Recreation department is installing tamper-proof access panels.

People are encouraged to report suspicious activity to police, such as:

• People and vehicles in parks after hours

• Panels unscrewed and opened on light poles

• Freshly-dug holes near athletic fields

• Any suspicious transportation or sale of bulk electric wiring

