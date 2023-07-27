Cooling centers activated in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Stay inside, that's the message from the Harford County Emergency Services as we weather this heat wave.

The Abingdon Library is one of cooling centers in Harford County, it’s one of the spots people can go to get out of the heat. As the temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits over the next couple of days, the county library hours have been extended.

High heat and humidity are continuing to increase.

"What we're concerned about it the heat index, they're saying over the next three days anywhere between 100 and 110,” said Harford County Emergency Services Director Rick Ayers.

Ayers has activated the cooling centers throughout the county. Meaning, on Thursday, every library will stay open until 8 in the evening.

"Some people in the county still do not have air conditioning, we're also concerned over the next three days there's a chance of severe weather and if we have power outages" said Ayers.

Ayers said the libraries will provide bottled water and activities for families-- making the experience pleasant for people that have to go there.

For those with questions about the heat or cooling centers-- the Emergency Operations Center staff is just a call away.

But some people don't have the luxury of staying out of the heat.

"This morning, I guess in particular, I was spraying myself off with the hose, just trying to keep cool,” said Chase Fowler, who is part of the 4H club.

He already had plans to be out at the Harford County Fairgrounds with his animals this week. He said while keeping himself cooled down he also keeps the animals chilled.

"Definitely keeping a lot of air movement on them, for the cows we put ice in their water,” said Fowler.

While he can't beat the heat, he does have one message for anyone who may be fighting to survive this summer weather, "Go to Harford County Library. Keep cool.”

All Harford County Libraries will be open until 8 p.m., Thursday but will close at normal business hours for the weekend.

Only the Abingdon and Aberdeen Libraries will stay open until 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday.