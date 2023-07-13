Construction begins on new White Marsh interchange park

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to White Marsh as construction has begun on a new interchange park.

“We are very excited about this location," says Whit Levering, Leasing Contact for Merritt Properties.

The entire project consists of nine one-story buildings totaling approximately 75,000 square feet of space for local and large-scale distribution companies to house their products.

“We create homes for businesses in the local community, so you know at the end of the day this project will have someone from 3000 square feet all the way up to the large distribution companies of 160,000 square feet," said Levering.

With this new industrial park come new job opportunities.

When General Motors closed this location in 2019, about 300 people were left to find employment elsewhere. By 2024, people will have employment on this property once again.

“We anticipate somewhere in the neighborhood of 1000 jobs being added to this local community," said Levering.

The types of jobs will depend on the companies housed in the industrial park once it is open, they can vary from assembly jobs to manufacturing.

Levering says the company is excited about opening its doors in this location.

“A couple things with this location that are in our minds that is sort of unbeatable is first of all, the access off of 95, 43, Route 7 you really can’t beat that, the surrounding White Marsh amenity base with the retail group that’s right over here at White Marsh Town Center really just lend itself great for a project like this," he said.

The company also says it is already taking applications for tenants for local and even large distribution companies to be housed in the space.

Phase one, which consists of the first three buildings, is expected to be completed next year.

