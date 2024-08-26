ConneXions Academy wins Baltimore's best attendance award

BALTIMORE — ConneXions Academy A Community-Based Arts School in Baltimore, is heading into the new school year as the winner of the City's attendance challenge.

"A 22.3% reduction, the largest improvement in city schools. Let's make some noise for that," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The initiative looks to tackle chronic absenteeism. That's when a student misses at least 10% or 18 days in a school year.

"Normally, districts celebrate a 1% decrease because that's considered significant. We here at City Schools are at a 5.7% decrease in chronic absenteeism," said Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

"I'm happy for my staff because this is their work. They put the sweat equity in and to see the mayor's award is amazing," said Sidney Brooks, the principal of Connexions Academy.

Principal Brooks says it's the school's wrap-around services that keeps the students coming every day, consistently.

"When you talk about meals and being able to get transportation, those individuals are responsible for ensuring families have what they need so that students can get to school," said Principal Brooks.

It's also the programs that the school offers that keeps the kids engaged all year.

"The seeds that are being planted, the opportunity to expose them to different things means so much to me," said Brandon Booth, art director at ConneXions Academy.

But it's the students that are singing the teacher's praises.

"He's the best choir director to ever have. Because he's like a father to all of us. He talks to us one on one, helps us resolve whatever we're going through,"

In addition to the attendance challenge, the school is adding on a few more accomplishments to their resume. One of the staff is a finalist in the city's Teacher of the Year award.