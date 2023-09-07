Connecting communities in Frederick County

Frederick County is taking steps to connect more neighborhoods, and leaders are looking for public input.

The county's Division of Planning and Permitting is working on pedestrian and bicycle trails between Middletown and Myersville.

Two community meetings are scheduled in September, and a survey is being conducted to gather feedback.

The study will create several different alternative routes that follow roads, streams, rails to trails, and other pathways.

The goal is to give the community more opportunities to access healthy recreation and alternative transportation options and move closer to the vision of a Livable Frederick County.

Designs will keep Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, environmental impacts, and cost in mind. Options could also include connections to existing pedestrian and bicycle facilities, parks, schools, existing and planned development, and other points of interest.

The public is invited to provide feedback in-person from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, September 18th at the Middletown Town Hall and Tuesday, September 19th at the Myersville Public Library or by taking the online survey.

