Congressman Kweisi Mfume visits Turner Station to discuss issues impacting the community

DUNDALK, Md. — Congressman Kweisi Mfume has been working at the U.S. Capitol to get federal funding to rebuild the Key Bridge and help people and businesses in the area.

To do that, the congressman says he is working alongside community members because Turner Station was once a place he called home.

Now it is also part of his congressional district.

“So, to now, after all these many years, have it moved into my congressional district for the first time gives me not only some sense of ownership but a sense of even greater commitment to deal with their issues," says Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

One issue he says should have been addressed years ago is the flooding. This is a problem Margaret Risher says she knows all too well.

"Very much so, because it really affects me because my house is right there where the flooding starts," she says.

Risher says she has been living in Turner Station all her life and has seen the growth over the years. She also says the neighborhood needs more development.

“Well, we need a grocery store for one thing. We need something more active for the young people. I see they are lacking of that with the young people here," says Margraet Risher.

Margaret Risher is not the only one who thinks so; other neighbors say they would like to see more local businesses and development in the area.

Quann Massey says he is proud of how far the community has come and wants to see it go further.

He says he is excited the congressman is listening to the people; he says it gives him comfort to get support for the community from the state and federal levels.

“So for him to come back home it’s perfect you know we appreciate the opportunity to get kind of like a fireside chat with him and really whatever he suggests is what will go with," says Quann Massey.

Protecting the land is another priority for this historically black community, and it's a task the congressman says he is eager to take on.

“Make sure that land speculators don’t come here and then just sell the properties after they buy them because it’s such a valuable place right here on the water's edge," says Congressman Mfume.

The congressman also says he plans to continue having talks with the community to make sure it is supported for years, especially as the community waits on the construction of the new bridge.