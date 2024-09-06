SONIC permanently closes Towson and Lutherville restaurants

BALTIMORE COUNTY — SONIC has permanently closed its Towson and Lutherville restaurants, their corporate office confirmed.

The two locations, along with their Middle River store on Pulaski Highway, closed abruptly in August. At the time, signs were posted on the doors saying that the restaurants were closed for renovations and repairs.

The Rosedale restaurant has since reopened. A map search lists the Towson and Lutherville stores as permanently closed.

A SONIC spokesperson issued the following statement:

We have made the difficult decision to close our stores located at 1631 E Joppa Rd, Towson, MD and 2027 York Rd, Timonium, MD. However, we want to thank the community for their patronage throughout the years and encourage them to continue to visit us at 2205 W Patapsco Ave. Baltimore, MD.

The future of the Pulaski Highway store is unclear. Workers at neighboring businesses say the signs are still up saying the restaurant is being renovated, however, they have not seen any work crews there.

The company did not respond to requests for more information about other stores.