Community walk held for T-Mobile worker killed in robbery

CANTON, Md. — City leaders and the Canton community held a walk today in honor of Fabian Sanchez-Gonzalez, who was killed last Sunday while working at a T-Mobile store.

They began the walk at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and ended in front of the T-Mobile store.

Mayor Scott and Zeke Cohen were alongside community leaders gathered right in front of the store to share their grievances and emphasize the importance of getting justice for senseless crimes like the one that took place last Sunday.

"Because I am tired of being at vigils like this one, I am tired of losing constituents, and it is too much and too painful," said Zeke Cohen.

Family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers walked the streets of Canton in honor of Fabian Sanchez-Gonzalez's life.

His brother Carlos said the pain of Fabian's death is still unimaginable.

"It broke my father and my mother, my father in a way that I've never seen before," said Carlos Sanchez-Gonzalez.

Outside of the store, read signs that said "Stop the Violence," echoing the feelings the community has after this needless death.

"He was doing the thing that he was supposed to be doing, and it is incredibly painful to have such a promising young life cut short," said Cohen.

Carlos said that although it will be hard for his family moving forward, they felt a shred of happiness seeing how much support Fabian is getting in the community.

"These people are here for him they want to support him they knew how he was they cherished him and it brings peace to my heart to show that you know my brother is in heaven and he earned his way into heaven because he wasn't hurting nobody. He was doing his job. He was such a kind caring soul," said Carlos.