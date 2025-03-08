Community steps in to support local bookstore owner dealing with harassment

BALTIMORE — Since February 20, Tia Hamilton, the owner of Urban Reads Bookstore, has been getting messages and emails filled with racist remarks and slurs.

"They are going to my DM's and one of them got smart, found out I had a bookstore, called my number, and threatened to come to my bookstore," she says.

Hamilton took to social media to expose the messages and phone calls and many people in the community began to stand up and support her.

People like Jennifer Roberts, who said she heard about the racist remarks and threats on Instagram.

"She said this bookstore had been attacked by white supremacists. I was like, I'm going shopping there tomorrow," says Jennifer Roberts.

Hamilton says the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.

"It's been love, you know when they say protect Black women, I feel that. You know what I'm saying, I feel that energy," says Hamilton.

Some people in the community even took it a step further after a man threatened to come to the bookstore.

"She said it was caravans of white men riding around, looking inside the store, and so today, the Tendea family, with the manpower that we have, we just jumped right into action because we believe it's our duty to serve the community, but bigger than that, it's our duty to protect the institutions in our community," says Elijah Miles, Chairman of the Tendea Family.

Members of the Tendea Family stood guard in front of the bookstore, making sure no one tried to destroy the business.

"I'm so much appreciative to the Tendea Family. They are a beautiful community partner of mine. I'm just appreciative of everybody who has wrapped their arms around me to show me solidarity and support," says Tia Hamilton.

On Friday, many people visited the bookstore, each one telling me they heard about the harassment and wanted to support the business.

Hamilton has since filed a police report about the harassment, which is now under investigation.