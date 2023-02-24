Community shows up to voice concerns about proposed Quarry project

When Larfarge Quarry announced plans to get bigger the news hit White Marsh and Middle River like a ton of bricks. Plans call for Ebenezer Road to expand, but what needed to expand Thursday night was the room for a community meeting.

People from all around the area showed up to voice their concerns about plans to build a nearly three million-square-foot industrial park and logistics space in the area, similar in size to the White Marsh Mall.

"We are well at capacity here at the VFW. People are lined up, up and down Ebenezer Road even trying to get in. There are people here that aren't even really a part of this, but they are going to be affected by entering and leaving their homes off Ebenezer Road. Which is great to have support for people who are living on Ebenezer Road."

Councilman David Marks, who represents the area, is listening to community members and was at Thursday night's meeting, "I promise you I will never vote to widen Ebenezer Road. I promise you. Secondly, we can amend the 10-year master plan which is a guide to development in the county that precludes any funding from going to that project."

The developer hopes to schedule another meeting.

Councilman Mark says, according to the law, up to 90 days after the February 23rd meeting he can modify the project he can do and he says he will "probably do that".

