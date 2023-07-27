Community members voice opinions about Red Line transit project

BALTIMORE — Members of the community showed up to voice their opinions about the new Red Line on Wednesday evening.

The Red Line is set to run from east to west, from the Bayview area to Woodlawn.

The goal of the session was to allow the community to tell leaders what they want to see and how the stations should look.

​​​"I think it's a good thing. It's going to be a job creator. We've got a lot of abandoned homes and blight in the community. That needs to be cleaned up. And this is something for the future. I'm later on in years. By the time this project is done, we may not even be around. But what this does is bring Baltimore up to the 21st century in transportation," said one community member.

Another hearing session is happening on Thursday. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baltimore War Memorial.