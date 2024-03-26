Community members donate supplies to first responders after bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Rescue and cleanup efforts will demand long hours out of our first responders working around the clock.

To help alleviate those extended work hours, community members have donated food, water and drinks to The North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department.

Community members have been donating non-stop all day lending a helping hand to our first responders.

Donations came in as early as 8:00 in the morning.

Crews remain on scene of the crash since early in the morning.

They're expected to be there for quite awhile, which is why people want to donate.

Pastor Ed Michael of Eastern Assembly of God has opened his church home for donations.

Most residents made their way to the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer station to directly drop off their donations.

"If you have little children, this is a time of need. You can show them that in crisis... this is what our community needs at the moment. We don't have lots of crises like this and I hope we don't have a big crisis like this again. These kids need to know this is important," said Jessica Taylor, who donated to first responders.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so visiting the Volunteer Fire Department or Eastern Assembly of God and their Facebook page here.