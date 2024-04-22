Community leaders continue efforts to reduce youth crime

BALTIMORE — Many of you feel crime and young people is a combination plaguing the city.

But some community leaders say their efforts and decreased numbers prove it isn't all bad.

Marvin McKenstry Jr. and Corey Barnes with We Our Us say it's only a small number of youth who are dangerous and destructive which they say, creates this negative outlook on Baltimore and its young people.

They believe more good is being done in the city.

"It's a slow process because we're talking about human lives. We are talking about people who have lived inside of a system or a context that has been negative almost as long as they've been alive," said McKenstry Jr.

He too once fell victim to the street life but had a conversation with a community leader, much like the man he is today, and more than 20 years later, his life has changed forever.

Many of the young kids committing the crimes often come from broken homes. We Our Us works to reinforce positive perspectives.

"The ones that are negative and destructive, the suffering that's behind those homes is unbelievable and unimaginable. So what we're seeing is what's behind the home, the pain in the suffering that's behind those young people... It's no excuse. They've got to be held accountable for their wrong, but they need a model," said Barnes.

That's why We Our Us is here, to continue changing lives and reducing crime in a city they've called home forever.

"We were just there on this past Saturday talking to some of them about how long they've been on their jobs now and the things that they are doing. So, I understand what people say from the wider lens but bring right there on the ground in the streets, where I like to be, I see the impact of it, and I see it completely different," said Barnes.

On May 2, they're hosting an event "1,000 Men on Schedule." It's a great opportunity to develop a strategy and train on more ways to save the youth.

It's free for anyone to come out. There's going to be a speaker, vendors, food.

