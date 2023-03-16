Community forums announced in nationwide search for BCPS superintendent

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools officially launched the search for a new superintendent March 1.

The Board of Education wants to speed up the search for Dr. Darryl Williams' replacement.

The Board hired the firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC. to find a new superintendent for BCPS by July 1. Williams' last day is June 30.

The search firm organized community forums starting next week.

Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

7 – 8 p.m.

G. W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology – Auditorium

938 York Road

Towson, MD 21204

7 – 8 p.m.

Western School of Technology – Gymnasium

100 Kenwood Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21228

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

7 – 8 p.m.

New Town High School - Auditorium

4931 New Town Blvd.

Owings Mills, MD 21117

7 – 8 p.m.

Perry Hall High School – Auditorium

4601 Ebenezer Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

Thursday, March 23, 2023

7 – 8 p.m.

Chesapeake High School - Auditorium

1801 Turkey Point Rd.

Baltimore, MD 21221

7 – 8 p.m.

Hereford Middle School – Cafeteria

712 Corbett Road,

Monkton, MD 21111

