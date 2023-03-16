Community forums announced in nationwide search for BCPS superintendent

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools officially launched the search for a new superintendent March 1.
The Board of Education wants to speed up the search for Dr. Darryl Williams' replacement.
The Board hired the firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC. to find a new superintendent for BCPS by July 1. Williams' last day is June 30.
The search firm organized community forums starting next week.
Here are the dates and locations:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
G. W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology – Auditorium
938 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
7 – 8 p.m.
Western School of Technology – Gymnasium
100 Kenwood Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
New Town High School - Auditorium
4931 New Town Blvd.
Owings Mills, MD 21117
7 – 8 p.m.
Perry Hall High School – Auditorium
4601 Ebenezer Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
Thursday, March 23, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
Chesapeake High School - Auditorium
1801 Turkey Point Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21221
7 – 8 p.m.
Hereford Middle School – Cafeteria
712 Corbett Road,
Monkton, MD 21111
Click here for more information.