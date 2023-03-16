Watch Now
Community forums announced in nationwide search for BCPS superintendent

More free meals coming for BCPS students
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 09:06:36-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools officially launched the search for a new superintendent March 1.

The Board of Education wants to speed up the search for Dr. Darryl Williams' replacement.

The Board hired the firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC. to find a new superintendent for BCPS by July 1. Williams' last day is June 30.

The search firm organized community forums starting next week.

Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
G. W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology – Auditorium
938 York Road
Towson, MD 21204

7 – 8 p.m.
Western School of Technology – Gymnasium
100 Kenwood Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
New Town High School - Auditorium
4931 New Town Blvd.
Owings Mills, MD 21117

7 – 8 p.m.
Perry Hall High School – Auditorium
4601 Ebenezer Road
Baltimore, MD 21236

Thursday, March 23, 2023
7 – 8 p.m.
Chesapeake High School - Auditorium
1801 Turkey Point Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21221

7 – 8 p.m.
Hereford Middle School – Cafeteria
712 Corbett Road,
Monkton, MD 21111

Click here for more information.

