Community effort to reimagine Veterans Park in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Some big renovations are coming to Veterans Park in Dundalk, something that hasn't been changed in decades.

Monday night at Dundalk High School, county officials heard from the community on what should be done.

A look around Dundalk Veterans Park you'll see it's a pretty plain site. A few benches, a pavilion and historic war monuments. But now, the Baltimore County Department of Rec and Parks is looking to reimagine the area.

Baltimore County Rec and Parks Director Bob Smith said changes need to be made to keep up with the times.

"As all of our parks go, use of them change so what may have been an appropriate use for this area here 20, 30-years-ago recreational needs and amenities change,” said Smith.

Being a community park, Smith said they are looking for community input on what those changes should be.

"While we have certain things that we think would work great in these spaces, it's really going to be up to the residents the neighbors the business owners the stakeholders to come forward and inform us of what they want to see,” said Smith.

A major renovation to the park hasn't been done since 1987. While it's not a large park, it is a hub in the community.

Partners in the neighborhood like Tasha Gresham-James, with Dundalk Renaissance said it's time for a transformation.

"We just want to see more people use this park. More family friendly events. We want to bring exercise to the park. Zumba would be lovely. Anything, just other programing that brings the community together,” said Gresham-James.

According to Smith, Rec and Parks will be taking the pavilion down, trimming trees, repairing lights and beautifying the area. After the community says what they want, it'll be back to the drawing board.

"We may hear 'hey I want pickleball or I want a playground or I want more benches or gathering spaces,' and then we'll take that input and work with our consultants to develop a more comprehensive plan,” said Smith.

Smith said the war moments will stay in place. They are looking to start the renovations in 2025.