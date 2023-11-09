Community donates new collection of toys to vandalized Hunt Valley preschool

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — The vandalized preschool WMAR told you about last week now has a room full of toys, donated by the community and waiting to be played with on Thursday morning.

For a little one, it's like a dream, but better: Bins, boxes, tables full of toys, as far as the eye can see. Moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, and other members of the community showed up and showed out, donating a colossal new collection of fun.

When WMAR last checked in with Becca Roberts at Embark Education in Hunt Valley, things were much different.

"It's been a very emotional two weeks," Roberts told WMAR Wednesday. "It's been a roller coaster. I know it's been very hard on the parents."

Parents who, in a pinch, had to find new care for their kids after bad behavior by some intruders just before Halloween turned disastrous.

A fire extinguisher released unhealthy chemicals, spread by the school's HVAC. It had to temporarily shut its doors and lost thousands in lost business and damage.

Toys, rugs, and board games were left unusable.

"It was a great sense of relief when we put out a call for toys, put out a call for donations," Roberts added. "Because it gave us all something that's actionable, something we could do to help."

They got them—tons of them—cars, table toys, dolls and animals—after the old toys had to be bagged up and thrown away.

"We have more cash registers and barns and trucks than we really know what to do with, so it's important to us to give back to our community," Roberts continued.

So, they plan to give some of these toys to kids in need. Giving to the House of Ruth, other child care centers, and kids in the hospital. Giving—just like this community did for this school.

"It feels just so good to see how much our kids are loved and cared for in our community," Roberts said.

Police told WMAR the incident is still being investigated; they did not release any further information.