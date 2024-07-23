Community College of Baltimore County gets Lowe's grant for skilled-trades programs

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Community College of Baltimore County will "significantly enhance" its training programs in HVAC and building maintenance, after a new $600,000 from Lowe's.

It's the second such prominent donation to a local community college.

Last month, Carroll Community College announced it will build a Ratcliffe Applied Technology and Trades Center, after getting a $2.8 million private grant.

For CCBC, Lowe's Foundation said it was one of just 11 community colleges nationwide to get the Lowe's funding this year for innovative skilled trades programming.

It's only the second year that the Foundation has been awarding these grants.

CCBC will be expanding its HVAC and building maintenance programs by modernizing labs and equipment, plus expanding course offerings.

Enrollment is "rising at vocationally focused schools," said Lowe's Foundation chairperson Janice Dupré in a press release.

The colleges the Foundation partnered with have "a clear, inspired vision for closing the trades gap in its community..."

CCBC president Sandra Kurtinitis said this grant "empowers CCBC to significantly enhance our HVAC and building maintenance programs, equipping our students with the cutting-edge skills they need to launch successful careers and directly contribute to our region's growth."

