Carroll Community College to build Technology & Trades Center

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 28, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll Community College has gotten a $2.8 million private grant to build a facility focused on industrial training, like automotive technology, manufacturing, plumbing and entrepreneurship.

The Ratcliffe Applied Technology and Trades Center has been named after The Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, which awarded the grant.

The college said today that it's "a pivotal moment for the college and community at large."

The state-of-the-art center will offer training in welding, auto technology, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, animal grooming, entrepreneurship and more.

It will also facilitate innovation and collaboration between the college, industry partners, and the community.

Carlene Cassidy, CEO of the Ratcliffe Foundation, said in a statement that "Carroll has demonstrated a strong commitment to workforce training and entrepreneurship."

