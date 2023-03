BALTIMORE, Md. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Baltimore's CFG Arena.

A ventriloquist, Dunham is known for his comedy specials, global tours and auto-biography.

He will be in Baltimore on April 15 as part of his "Still Not Canceled" tour.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $50.50.

Dunham’s North American tour kicked off December 28 and includes stops in 44 cities.

He and his wife, Audrey, reportedly donate a portion of ticket sales to charities through the Jeff Dunham Family Fund.