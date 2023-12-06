Columbia's first "Giving Machines" bring unique way to help people in need

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — For the very first time, The Mall in Columbia is playing host to some one-of-a-kind vending machines for the holiday season.

The Light the World "Giving Machines" are actually vending machines that work in reverse. You select a gift of your choice and someone in need, who may live close to you or even outside the U.S., will receive that gift and maybe even some hope too.

For just 12 days, you can donate and make an impact on five nonprofits who call Howard County and Baltimore home along with two international organizations.

Randall Newsome

You can donate a wide range of items from groceries, to warm coats, to cleaning supplies, to internet access for families through one of the nonprofits throughout in Howard County and Baltimore.

Randall Newsome

State leaders like Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Senator Clarence Lam were in attendance to welcome the first Giving Machines and the mission of helping others that's being carried out by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Randall Newsome

The church, which has now put Giving Machines in 61 cities and covers all the costs, makes sure 100% of the donations go directly to the charity of your choice.

You can watch the full story to hear from organizers and some of the nonprofits the Giving Machines are supporting.

The Giving Machines will be open for donations at The Mall in Columbia until December 17.

