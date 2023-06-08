Code Red air quality continues into day two for Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Poor air quality conditions continue throughout Baltimore leaving a layer of haze throughout the city from the wildfires in Canada.

Code Red has been extended into day two from the Maryland Department of Environment due to the massive amounts of smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

This means air quality is at unhealthy levels for everyone, especially in young children and older adults with respiratory issues and heart conditions.

Mayor Brandon Scott recommends those who must go outdoors to wear masks.

"This is a serious thing and as I said yesterday, if you don't have to be outside don't. And those who have preexisting conditions should be wearing a mask, I know when I go outside I'll be wearing a mask,” said Scott.

Scott said all outdoor activities have been suspended by Recs and Parks through Friday.

This caused places like the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore to close at noon. Some who went to check out the animals said they didn't even notice a change in the air.

RELATED: Maryland Zoo closing at noon due to poor air quality

"I was surprised because I don't, I’m not on current events so I didn't realize the air quality was that bad,” said Bridget Walters who was leaving the zoo.

"It hasn't really affected me too much today. You can smell it at different times, it almost smells like you're sitting around a campfire,” said Christopher Henard.

"I didn't honestly see much of a difference, we came down here and had the day planned out and figured why not if it was that bad we would just take the kids home, but we haven't had any issues today,” said Rebecca Straining.

While others like Marie Lagos played it safe and followed the mayor's recommendation of masking up.

"We're wearing the mask because we want to protect our lungs, we want to protect the kids lungs. You can see the haziness in the air, it's really pretty heavy and you can feel it, you can taste it actually,” said Lagos.

Some don't have the option of staying indoors due to work or just wanted a quick workout before the air quality got worse. Either way, the air quality index is at 170 and the Department of Environment says steps should be taken to reduce outdoor exposure.

The City of Baltimore is distributing N-95 masks and offering extended stay for the homeless at the following addresses:



My Sister’s Place Women’s Center | 17. W. Franklin Street

Beans and Bread | 402 S. Bond Street

The Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd Street

The CDC also provided some recommendations and resources regarding the wildfire smoke, starting with how it affects health.

Breathing in smoke can affect you right away causing:

Coughing

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Asthma attacks

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Tiredness

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

A list of resources can be found here.