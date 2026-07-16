Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Maryland due to Canadian wildfire smoke

A Code Red Air Quality Alert will go into effect beginning Friday, July 17, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

The department says the alert stems from smoke coming from Canadian wildfires being carried across the northern United States and into Maryland.

Air quality will be pushed to Code Red (unhealthy) levels on Friday throughout most of the state and Code Purple (very unhealthy) in Western Maryland.

With wildfire smoke having the ability to travel hundreds of miles, current weather patterns are bringing the smoke to Maryland.

"At this level, air pollution can affect everyone, not just sensitive groups," the MDE said.

Those most at risk include people with asthma, COPD, or heart disease; older adults; pregnant women; young children; and anyone who works or exercises outdoors.

The MDE recommends everyone do the following:

• Limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

• Keep windows and doors closed; run air conditioning on recirculate if you have it.

• If you have a portable air purifier, use it in the room where you spend the most time.

• Reschedule outdoor exercise, youth sports, and other physical activity for a cleaner-air day.

• If you must be outside: Keep it brief, take it easy, and consider a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask, which reduces smoke particle exposure (cloth and surgical masks do not).

• Watch for symptoms: Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, or unusual fatigue. If symptoms are severe or don't improve, seek medical care. Call 911 for difficulty breathing or chest pain.

You can check here for current conditions, as the MDE will provide updates to the public as conditions change.