Coast Guard found 27-year-old boater dead in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 27-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, named David Rambo was found dead in the North East River in Cecil County.

Authorities say Rambo was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 21st.

Divers from the Coast Guard, along with various agencies from Maryland, found his body on Sunday, April 22nd.

The Coast Guard got a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police saying that someone saw an unmanned motorboat near Anchor Marina.

Officials say that the engines of Rambo's motorboat were on. A phone and fishing gear were also found on board.