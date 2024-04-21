Coast Guard searches for missing boater in Maryland's North East River

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard, along with several partner agencies, is searching for a missing boater in the North East River, in the area of Anchor Marina.

The missing boater is David Rambo, 27, from Wilmington, Delaware. He was last seen around 11 p.m., wearing jeans and a maroon sweatshirt.

He was reported to have been fishing at North East Creek.

Officials say a bystander found an unmanned 21-foot center console with no one on board.

The vessel was reported to have engine with a phone and fishing gear on board.

Crews involved in the search are:



Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews

Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 29-foot Response Boat-small crew

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat crews

Maryland State Police Trooper 1 helicopter aircrew

Havre De Grace Fire Department boat crew

Cecil County Fire and Police divers

Anyone who may have any information regarding the location of the missing boater is asked to contact Coast Guard watchstanders at 410-576-2693 or Maryland Natural Resources Police Communications at 800-628-9944.