Coach Harbaugh wants Ravens to make the plays to finish games

OWINGS MILLS, M.d — After Monday night's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was back to the grind as the Ravens returned to the practice field Wednesday, which was more of a light run through as the guys look to build off their highest scoring output this past week.

Coach John Harbaugh was pleased with his team's overall performance. He was asked about the secondary, which surrendered 370 yards to the Bucs, many of which came in garbage time.

"What we would like to do is make the play or so at the end that finishes the game. We did eventually," says Harbaugh.

The secondary was thin today at practice. Marlon Humphrey, who had two interceptions Monday night, Nate Wiggins, and T.J. Tampa did not participate.

"I'm hopeful all of those guys are guys that have a chance to be back, so we'll just have to see how it plays out during the week," says Harbaugh.

But it isn't all bad. The running back room should add depth soon, with Keaton Mitchell returning to practice for the first time this year since his knee injury last December.

"(Mitchell's) a speed demon. I know we all saw that last year. Y'all talk about my efficiency; his efficiency was out the roof. That just adds another dynamic to this offense. I'm a vet guy, so I'm going to try to help as much as I can and give him as much game as I can while we are teammates. He's fought hard to get back to be able to play this season. I'm happy for him and can't wait to see him get on the field," says Derrick Henry.

The Ravens will travel to Cleveland this Sunday for a divisional rival matchup against the Browns.

Kickoff is at 1 pm.