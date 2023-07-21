Clifton Park Pool reopened in Baltimore, 15th pool to be opened this summer

BALTIMORE — Recently, there’s been some issues with some of the pools around the city needing maintenance and repairs before they can remain open and active to the public.

The Clifton Park Pool reopened Friday and families are already taking advantage of the water.

According to Mayor Brandon Scott, Clifton Park Pool is the 15th pool to be opened in the city this summer season as leaders work to make sure the pools are clean and functioning properly for everyone.

Kids and parents like Ashley Smith and Nature Brown are searching for ways to cool down.

“Long awaited like we was waiting. I know they excited, I’m excited,” Smith said.

“We’re happy that they got the water running for the kids so we’re excited about that. The water looks clear and clean,” Brown said.

Brown and Smith both brought their families to the Clifton Park Pool, Friday afternoon, to be some of the first to grace the waters, and they remember some of the challenges this location has faced.

“I guess they had like some maintenance issues they had to fix but yeah, we are excited that it’s open now,” Smith said.

The Clifton Park Pool closed in May after the pools motor stopped working and had to be replaced. The city has more than 20 pools in total.

Some pools like the Cherry Hill Splash Park and the pool at Patterson Park to name a few are two of the city pools still closed with outdated infrastructure.

“These pools have been around for years. I especially remember coming here years ago, it was probably actually one of my favorite places they were packed,” Brown said.

However, families are just excited to see another location open and for what else the rest of the summer has to offer.

“It’s closer and convenient, especially when you live in the city and you know you’re living in Baltimore you know we don’t have too much places where we can swim at. To have something closer into you know these types of neighborhoods you know it’s very exciting,” Brown said.

This Clifton Park Pool is open until 8:00 p.m. Friday night and will reopen at noon on Monday. The full hours of operation at this location are:

Monday-Thursday



12PM-3:00PM

4PM-7:00PM

Friday-Sunday



11AM-3:00PM

4PM-8PM

The list of city pools that are open and active include: Lake Clifton, Druid Hill, Riverside, Roosevelt, C.C. Jackson, Liberty, O’Donnell Heights, Murdock/Oliver, William McAbee, Farring Baybrook, Cahill, Callowhill, and Middle Branch/Cherry Hill.