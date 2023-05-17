City pays out $450k to settle another GTTF related lawsuit

BALTIMORE — The actions of the Baltimore Police Department's now defunct Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) continues to cost the City.

On Wednesday the Board of Estimates approved a $450,000 settlement with Ricardo Shaw.

The lawsuit stems from a 2009 arrest in which Shaw was charged for drug possession with intent to distribute.

He previously pleaded guilty and served about two-and-a-half year behind bars.

Two of the arresting officers were Maurice Ward, who was federally convicted in 2017 on racketeering charges, and the late detective, Sean Suiter, whose name has been associated in prior court filings and settlements related to the GTTF.

Following the convictions of Ward and his former fellow GTTF members, then City State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, decided to drop hundreds of cases in which they were involved.

One of those cases happened to be Shaw's, who was let out of prison in 2012.

Because Ward was accused of distributing stolen money from arrests he'd made with other GTTF members, Shaw sued claiming his rights were violated.

In 2020 the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled Baltimore City still liable for damages or settlements stemming from lawsuits against the officers.

Earlier this month the City Comptroller launched an online settlement tracker for GTTF cases.

Since 2020 the City has settled 40 lawsuits worth over $22.5 million against former members and officers linked to the group.