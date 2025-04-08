BALTIMORE — People living near Greenmount and Venable Avenue say the corner has posed a safety issue for decades.

After a quadruple shooting at the end of March, one store owner took it upon himself to protect his business by hiring security guards.

But these guards came with some extra firepower.

VIDEO: City officials and neighbors hold meeting about safety on Greenmount Avenue City officials and neighbors hold meeting about safety on Greenmount Avenue

Neighbors told WMAR 2 News it's something that makes them feel more unsafe than anything.

"Because I felt like that was not a response that would actually help us be safer in this community," Bonnie Bessor said.

They brought their concerns to city officials at a community meeting Monday night.

Police told people in attendance that the guns aren't actually automatic weapons; they just look like it.

Authorities said they're just nine millimeter handguns.

But that did little to ease Bonnie's mind.

"I'm still confused. I was texting with a friend of mine about what they said the weapon was, and that friend told me that it's actually a semi-automatic weapon, which doesn't make me feel better."

Neil Dissinger, another neighbor, said his focus is mostly on overall safety in the area.

"I do a lot of walking in the neighborhood, and I go by the area that had the event happen," he told WMAR 2 News.

"I just wanna hear what the city and the people have to say about what they're gonna do about it."

Hand after hand shot up in the air Monday night wondering the same thing.

In response, members with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement detailed their grassroots, boots-on-the-ground approach to get young men off the streets.

Police at the meeting said they have a bike unit in the community as well as the department's drug unit also working with allied agencies.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos reiterated her push to get the gun violence reduction strategy in the district.

Agencies will also hold a blitz in the area on Wednesday at 8 am, boarding up vacant houses, cleaning up the streets, and more.

Neighbors said they walked away from the meeting with a sense of clarity.

"It was really good to hear from MONSE about their approach and their grassroots interacting with folks in the community, and that helps. I hope things get better."

Police added that they've spoken with the owner of the corner store, who told them he'll talk to the security company to change the look of the firearms.