City finishes covering Ashburton and Druid Lake water reservoirs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's two uncovered water reservoirs have finally been covered, after tests showing low levels of a parasite sparked concern back in September.

The uncovered reservoirs were at Ashburton and Druid Lake. The state is also now officially lifting its precautionary advisory about that parasite, called cryptosporidium.

Cryptosporidium could potentially cause stomach problems for people with lower immunity, including the elderly and children. No traces of it have been found since early October, but the advisory remained in effect.

The city's public works department announced today that the open-air, treated water reservoirs at Ashburton and Druid Lake have been successfully covered, and the new tanks are in service.

Richard J. Luna, interim director of the public works department, which also oversees Baltimore County's drinking water, said in a statement:

The Ashburton and Druid Lake reservoirs are an integral part of Baltimore’s water system. The successful completion of these underground tank projects, which have been in the works for nearly six years, adds a higher level of protection to the Baltimore region’s water supply, and this investment will help to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality water to residents and water customers for generations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has required the city since July to regularly test for Cryptosporidium and Giardia at the two reservoirs. The Ashburton tank was required to be operational by Nov. 30, and the Druid Lake tank by Dec. 30. The EPA approved a two-week extension for the Ashburton one, which the city ultimately met.