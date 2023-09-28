Cryptosporidium parasite detected in portion of Baltimore region water system

BALTIMORE — Multiple counties within Baltimore's regional water system are impacted after low levels of the microscopic parasite Cryptosporidium were detected.

Commonly found in lakes and rivers, Cryptosporidium can potentially cause gastrointestinal problems, especially in elderly people, children, or the immunocompromised.

Routine testing was conducted September 19 from the Druid Lake Reservoir, with results revealed September 26.

Right now areas affected include Elkridge in Howard County to Sparks in Baltimore County, between Perry Hall and Baltimore City's Hampden neighborhood.

Although only low-risk is involved, residents in those areas can either drink bottled water, boil tap water for one minute before consuming, or use a filter.

The Department of Public Works also noted that Cryptosporidium is not affecting source water, which is obtained from the Liberty, Loch Raven, and Prettyboy reservoirs, and Susquehanna River during droughts.

Further testing is expected in the coming days.