City council to hold second meeting about Brooklyn mass shooting

BALTIMORE — There will be a second meeting on the Brooklyn Park mass shooting, but not for nearly two months.

Baltimore City council member Mark Conway says the first council meeting on the attack brought more questions.

Baltimore Police are expected to write up a report on the attack and said it would be done 45 days after the meeting.

The meeting will focus on that report, as well as concerns about 911 calls made, BPD protocols and safe streets data.

The shooting happened July 1.

Two young adults, 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, were killed.

28 other people were injured.

The meeting is set for September 13.