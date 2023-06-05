City Council members share early thoughts as budget hearings begin

BALTIMORE — Monday, city council members spent the majority of the day conducting city budget hearings .

The public safety portion started at 6:00 p.m., but many city leaders gave their opinions ahead of Monday night’s hearings.

The Sheriff’s office, the States Attorney’s office, and MONSE are all on the list to discuss budgets. Information concerning where it stands as well as the progress that’s been made and whats to come are all things to be talked about.

The Mayors Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, is one of the final budget hearings planned for 8:30 Monday evening.

“As we go through the budget, we make sure that they ask all the questions that they have and see that we’re putting forth the best effort for a budget that is responsible, and really focuses on the needs of Baltimore,” Mayor Scott said.

Those needs include MONSE’s overall focus of public safety and violence prevention. MONSE leaders are asking to continue funding the expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy or GVRS.

Councilman James Torrence, leader of District 7, said MONSE’s update is what he’s most looking forward to considering he’s witnessed the changes and impact the work of GVRS has had in his district.

“Today, getting updated about the gun violence reduction initiative in the western district and expansions to the south western district. I have seen a drop of about 25.4% in actual fatal and non-fatal shootings so the goal is to see how we can further bring down those numbers entering into this year with the full year under the belt,” Torrence said.

Councilman Eric Costello, leader of district 11, however, wants a closer look at the data on MONSE’s progress in the city.

“ I’m suggesting that there’s a narrative being shared that GVRS is successful in the western district and that narrative is being shared by MONSE and I’m also suggesting that there is a research paper that MONSE has promoted on their website, which suggest that progress is not being made, so those are two conflicting things,” Costello said.

Costello said he’s looking forward to learning more about the effectiveness of GVRS, and the healthy debate is something Mayor Scott said will ultimately yield the best outcome for Baltimoreans.

“ We want to have that pushback. Anytime you have what we call a necessary conflict or necessary tough conversations, the only thing that comes out of that is a better result for the residents of Baltimore and that’s why we have to go through this process,” Scott said.