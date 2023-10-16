City Council gets amendments to Mayor's proposed redistricting map

BALTIMORE — Redrawing the lines, it's a proposal from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Now, members of the City Council are getting a new look at amendments to the redrawn district boundaries.

City Council members received an amended map of Mayor Brandon Scott’s redistricting proposal that was introduced on September 18.

The proposed map is based on requirements established in the City Charter. It takes data from the 2020 Census and it addresses population changes, trends and new imbalances.

"Redistricting is literally the foundation of our democracy. Knowing what communities, where folks are and who their representatives that they get to elect to these really important seats,” said Nick Mosby, Baltimore City Council President.

Mosby said town hall meetings have taken place over the past couple of weeks getting input from the public. He said a major concern they heard was splitting up neighborhoods. This was incorporated into some of the proposed changes to the boundaries.

"They wanted to keep neighborhoods together as much as possible. So Fells Point, or Highlandtown, or Howard Park, Forest Park, as well as Morrell Park which are some areas in which we kept them together,” said Mosby.

Districts one and 11 were affected most by the amendments to the Mayor's redistricting map. Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the first district, said for him, even losing a few blocks would be a concern.

"There's just been a lot of investment by a lot of people into these neighborhoods and so for me it's important that we continue that growth and continue to support our communities there,” said Cohen.

The charter says City Council must take action in 60 days.

"We interpret that to mean that the council must pass out a bill in those 60 days and the mayor would have his statutory allotment of three meetings to veto a bill and we would still have the ability to override,” said Mosby.

The public has another opportunity for their voices to be heard on the Mayor's redistricting map on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.