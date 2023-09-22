City council committee votes to continue fire chief nomination

BALTIMORE — James Wallace is another step closer to becoming the Baltimore City Fire Chief.

On Thursday, the Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee voted to approve Wallace's nomination.

RELATED: City Council committee sends Worley another step closer to leading department

Next on the agenda is a second reader at the next City Council meeting.

Mayor Brandon Scott nominated Wallace for the position back in July.

READ MORE: Mayor selects James Wallace as Baltimore's new fire chief

Besides serving 33 years in the Baltimore Fire Department, Wallace also helped lead the city through the pandemic, taking over the Office of Emergency Management in March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting.