City council committee votes to continue fire chief nomination

Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — James Wallace is another step closer to becoming the Baltimore City Fire Chief.

On Thursday, the Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee voted to approve Wallace's nomination.

Next on the agenda is a second reader at the next City Council meeting.

Mayor Brandon Scott nominated Wallace for the position back in July.

Besides serving 33 years in the Baltimore Fire Department, Wallace also helped lead the city through the pandemic, taking over the Office of Emergency Management in March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting.

