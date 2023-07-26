Mayor selects James Wallace as Baltimore's new fire chief

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott nominated James Wallace as Baltimore's new fire chief.

Wallace, a 33-year fire service professional of the Baltimore City Fire Department, has led the Office of Emergency Management since March 2020.

He began his career as a paramedic, before becoming a firefighter/paramedic and then being promoted to Fire Lieutenant.

“Chief Wallace has dedicated his entire career to serving Baltimore City residents, first as a firefighter and paramedic up until now, leading our Office of Emergency Management through an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Scott. “The Baltimore City Fire Department does the hard work of saving lives across our city every single day, responding promptly to emergencies of all kinds and offering critical support to other agencies during challenging situations."

“It is an absolute honor to have the opportunity to serve as the Fire Chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department, having been with this department for more than 33 years,” said Wallace.

His nomination will be introduced at the next regular meeting of the Baltimore City Council on August 21, 2023.