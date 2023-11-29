Citizens demand action from city, state leaders amid increase in juvenile crime

BALTIMORE — Neighbors are calling on state leaders to make a plan to reduce the amount of juvenile crime committed in Baltimore area neighborhoods.

Baltimore City States Attorney Ivan Bates says this area of concern is a priority for him as well.

“People have asked me what has been the one thing within your job that's been sort of a headache. Unfortunately, its been dealing with the juveniles. Why do I say that? At the end of the say they are our children, they are our kids.They are still children. But they must be held accountable,"Bates said.

People who spoke with WMAR say there have been a increase in crimes from children and they are concerned it's getting worse.

“Shootings, shootings and the carjackings," says Gary Crum

Carjackings like the one Donna Tallent tells WMAR she had to endure, right in her own backyard.

She says two teens came up on her demanding she give them her car keys, she says one of them had a pistol and hit her in the face.

“I haven’t done anything and this has ruined my whole holiday," said Tallent

She says they are 15 and 16-years-old and she wants someone to do something.

The people say they are ready to see action, they say they are tired of hearing about what leaders could and would do to reduce the crime.

They say its time to see the work.

“I'd like to know what the strategy is going to be and, you know, the course of action that we can take not to just lock our youth up or adults up but being proactive," Crum said.

“We have 7-year-old's bringing guns in a backpack to school. Where is the accountability? Where are the parents? And that's why I'm concerned, the parents should be held accountable," says Cynthia Eldridge.

Tallent says she wants accountability for what was done to her. She says she still suffers from her injuries days after the incident.

“These kids don’t have consequences and that's what makes me very angry," she said.