CIAA weekend to feature hometown step team

BALTIMORE — If you have a chance to watch the all-girl step team known as the Fatal Attraction Step Squad, you'll notice a few things.

They're loud, proud and full of energy.

They're proud to be known as Baltimore's first citywide high school step team to represent themselves at the CIAA Tournament step-off in their home city for the second time.

It's where they will perform on their biggest stage to date.

"We're coming to bring it," Aniya Newman said.

If you're wondering how they feel about their chances of winning the competition, they'll be quick to tell you.

They're in it to win. You could also just ask their coach Geri McCarter also known as "Coach G."

"We travel across the nation representing the city of Baltimore with class and with trophies," Coach G laughed.

McCarter's squad has yet to take a loss, but it's the impact that's happening away from the stage that she's most proud of.

"Me personally, I keep my stuff bottled up so when I'm in step it allows me to show my aggressive side," FASS Co-captain Stacy Richardson said. "It allows me to step my anger out. Not even just trying to get steps but even in school or just my every day life. I think about what I would do if I was in step."

"It feels good because I don't really express my emotions to people," FASS stepper, Jaydin Flaction, said. "Another way of getting out my emotions is step."

McCarter's goal is to give them guidance. "Conflict resolution," she said. Stress management. Those are the things that kids just aren't learning in schools anymore."

Coach G wants each step she teaches, to go toward changing a narrative in the conversations about young black girls in Baltimore city.

During practice, Coach G is locked in and holding the girls to a high standard of performance on and off the stage.

"Life is intense and we're teaching life skills," Coach G said. "At the end of the day I just want them to be successful in all things and step gives them some transferrable skills. If I'm intense here then when they get in the real world they'll know how to cope."

"She knows what we can do," Micah Smith said. "That's why she goes so hard on us because she knows what we can do and she's seen it before."

The team's biggest obstacle is that while they know that they'll practice four days a week, the location could change on a weekly basis.

"Right now because we don't have a home, we've been kind of practicing outside or using any spaces that people will lend us," Coach G said. She's looking for someone who will give her team a base to hone their skills and feel safe.

McCarter believes the move into a more stable and consistent space would make the kids and the parents less anxious. "It would mean the world to us," she said.

If you want to learn more about the Fatal Attraction Step Squad or how to get involved contact "Coach G" at info@cgainc.org

The Wendy's CIAA High School Step-off is happening Saturday February 25th.


